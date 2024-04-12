Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,360 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3,808.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,412. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.