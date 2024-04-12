iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.79. 1,657,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,568. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $399.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

