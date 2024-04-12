Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 276,801 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 276,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 55,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.