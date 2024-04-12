Sapient Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 1,957,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

