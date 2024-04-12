Sapient Capital LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $342.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,007. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

