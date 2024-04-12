Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 678 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.08% of Monro worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

MNRO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.25. 55,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monro had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Monro’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 104.67%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

