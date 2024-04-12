iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.04. 209,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

