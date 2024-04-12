Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.11

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.11 and traded as high as C$23.04. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.85, with a volume of 617,070 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEI. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.12.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.31%.

In other news, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

