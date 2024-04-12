Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.45

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.45 and traded as high as $19.35. Limoneira shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 57,827 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Limoneira Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Articles

