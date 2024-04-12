The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other RealReal news, Director Karen Katz bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,382.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $82,344.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 550.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RealReal by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.31. 201,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $346.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.99. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

