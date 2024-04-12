Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after buying an additional 6,291,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after buying an additional 1,323,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after buying an additional 1,036,144 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 664,973 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

RPG stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 103,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,120. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.