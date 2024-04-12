Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Vaccinex by 250.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70,805 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vaccinex by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Price Performance

Shares of VCNX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

