Short Interest in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Increases By 85.2%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,993 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

VCEL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $48.81. 13,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. Vericel has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

