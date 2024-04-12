US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 10,255.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

UTRE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

