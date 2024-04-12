Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $20.65. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 66,532 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

