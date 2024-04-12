U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 243,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,753. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

