Short Interest in BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Decreases By 93.8%

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0908 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF

The BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a high-conviction portfolio built through its value-oriented framework. The fund consists of USD-denominated, investment grade government and corporate securities of any maturity, with a focus on duration management USFI was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

