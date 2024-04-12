Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $71.11 and last traded at $70.39, with a volume of 2606706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

