Short Interest in Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Expands By 225.0%

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UPGR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 187. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.0408 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

