US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Short Interest Up 512.5% in March

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 512.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.76. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

