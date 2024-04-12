Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 143,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 311,289 shares.The stock last traded at $10.54 and had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 2,105,025 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,449,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 576,790 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $742.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 2.21.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

