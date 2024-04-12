Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 191.1% in March

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 191.1% from the March 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

UONE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 8,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,008. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 688.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 19.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

