Substratum (SUB) Price Down 49.4% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $3.97 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013157 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00015917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001428 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,923.40 or 1.00090976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011143 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00117474 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00018399 USD and is down -21.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

