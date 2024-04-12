SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001428 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $997.26 million and $88.56 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013157 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00015917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,923.40 or 1.00090976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011143 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00117474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,016,182.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.05117892 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $104,198,708.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

