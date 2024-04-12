Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of UFP Industries worth $25,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $116.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

