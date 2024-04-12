Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $105,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 99,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $523.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.13 and a twelve month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.75.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

