CKW Financial Group Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)

CKW Financial Group lessened its position in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,622 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of XOS worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in XOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in XOS by 600.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.83. Xos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOS. DA Davidson raised XOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on XOS to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

