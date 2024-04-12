CKW Financial Group Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CKW Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after acquiring an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $635,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

GE opened at $157.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.58. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.