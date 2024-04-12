P.A.W. Capital Corp Increases Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. DocGo comprises 12.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.87% of DocGo worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DocGo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo
In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DocGo Price Performance
DocGo stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
