Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Holdings Lifted by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 442.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,088 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.10% of Clear Secure worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
YOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.
Clear Secure Price Performance
Shares of YOU stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.54.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Clear Secure Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
