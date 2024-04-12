Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

