Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,668 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.67.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

