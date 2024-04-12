Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,764,000 after acquiring an additional 260,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $258,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

KKR opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

