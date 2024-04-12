Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $214.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,291 shares in the company, valued at $100,916,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at $32,845,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $1,978,746.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,916,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,296,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

