DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 84,347 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $5,797,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

