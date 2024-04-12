Indie Asset Partners LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $172.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

