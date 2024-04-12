Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $220.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

