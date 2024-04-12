iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,122 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.78% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $93,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,898,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

