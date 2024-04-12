Cerity Partners LLC Buys 133,592 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 133,592 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $72,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $195.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.63. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

