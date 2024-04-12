Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $75,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $627.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.82. The company has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

