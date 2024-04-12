FUNToken Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.51 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $75.51 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

