Bank of America Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $720.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $710.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $920.32 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $958.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $888.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,762,577,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

