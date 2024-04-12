GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $212.98 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

