Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,172. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

