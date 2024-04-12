Barclays Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $84.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

CL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $90.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

