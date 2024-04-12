Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ MYNZ traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $1.01. 3,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Mainz Biomed has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYNZ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

