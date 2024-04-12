Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYNZ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
