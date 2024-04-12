Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. 2,760,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,226,785. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

