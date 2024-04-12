Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE CPAY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,138. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Corpay has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

