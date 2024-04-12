ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

