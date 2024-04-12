Select Medical’s (SEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 12,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Select Medical by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 121,561 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

